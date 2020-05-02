Kitty Posner
Posner, Kitty
February 18, 1916
April 28, 2020
104 years old
She was the youngest of eight children from the Niedelman family. Born in Philadelphia, spent last 25 years in Florida. Kitty was a person of realism (no unnecessary drama). Known for her smile and a good sense of humor, she was always a vibrant and beautiful person full of life. While spending a year in high school in Atlantic City, Kitty would bravely swim out in the deep ocean around Steel Pier. When she returned to Philadelphia, she was given the nickname, "Kitty from Atlantic City". Besides working very hard, e.g. unloading tractor-trailers of candy (The Kitty Kandy Kompany), she was a great mother to Annette Posner Johnson, Samuel Posner and Wayne (Linda) Posner. Her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Posner and her beloved grandson, Marc.
One of her most proud moments was when she became president of her ORT chapter where she gave of herself tirelessly. She was neither famous nor obscure. We can't as a people overlook the importance of a common person who persevered and survived the 1919 pandemic, World War I, The Great Depression, World War II and now COVID-19. She died as she lived, quiet, peaceful and natural.
Donations in her memory can be made to Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, 561-624-2223 (JewishGardens.com/donate).
Please sign guest book at (edgleycremationservices.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
