Korene HAUSMAN


Korene HAUSMAN Obituary
HAUSMAN, Korene Korene Brenner Hausman passed away in West Palm Beach on Monday, February 25, 2019, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday and surrounded by her family. Korene was born March 18, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to Ruth and William Brenner. As a teenager, she met and later married Hershel Judah Hausman while he was serving as a pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II. The couple and their young children moved to Columbus, OH in 1952 where Hershel became a professor of Physics at Ohio State University. Besides raising 3 children and running a household which included her mother, Korene was the office manager of the Ohio League of Women's Voters office. While Korene and Hersh loved Columbus, they eventually relocated to Florida after retiring to enjoy the sunshine and weather. Korene is survived by her children, Herbert, William (Kate), Sally (Eli), grandchildren, David, Alyse, Julianna and Matthew, sister Rosalyn Stein and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by Hershel, her husband of 71 years. Contributions in Korene's memory may be made to TrustBridge, Inc., 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or https://www.trustbridge.com/ or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
