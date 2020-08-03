Susalis, Kristos Christopher

Chris Susalis was born on Staten Island, NY November 28,1935 and departed his earthly abode July 26, 2020. His light-hearted, pleasant demeanor, was a constant in all situations making all he met feel at ease.

His passion was anything western, sometimes gracing the streets of Manhattan wearing cowboy boots, buckle, and hat before it was vogue. He honorably served in the New York National Guard as a Tank Driver. He worked his way up from humble beginnings to management during his 36-year tenure with AT&T/NY Telephone Company.

He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Judith. He is survived by his son Christopher of Williamsburg, VA, daughter Laura of Jupiter, FL, 6 grandchildren,and four great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store