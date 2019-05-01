SCOTT, Jr., Kyle P. "He's somewhere on the ocean now.that's where he ought to be; with one hand on the starboard rail, he's waving back at me." Kyle P. Scott, Jr., 76, of Jupiter, Florida, made his final crossing on April 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle, Sr. and Emogene Scott. Kyle was definitely not ready to take this journey. He wanted one more trip to Alaska, another crossing to the Bahamas, more fishing time with Mark and Jeff, more time to sit and visit with his buddy, John, and more time to just relax on his dock and rock in that squeaky chair. Kyle loved fishing and traveling with Kay and the pups, Jack and Lola, in the camper. He never got enough boating and always looked forward to "making a crossing" to the Bahamas. He could fix anything and had the tools to prove it. He loved his home and never, ever got tired of looking at Scott Free or sitting under the tiki hut watching other boats go by. A proud Army Veteran, Kyle was looking forward to being on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with many other Veterans in May. Sadly, he didn't get to make that Honor Flight but instead had a first class seat on an even greater flight of honor. His guardian, Jeff Chambers, will accompany another Veteran in Kyle's honor. Kyle had a boisterous, infectious laugh and would get an unmistakable twinkle in his eye when he was about to do, or say, something he knew he should not. That never stopped him, though. It only served as notice to those that knew him well enough that they needed to be prepared for what was coming next. We will forever miss his mischievous grin, that body fully-involved laugh of his and his pure heart and gentle kindness more than there are adequate words to express. Kyle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay W. Scott; his beloved pups, Jack and Lola; adopted daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jeff Chambers; son, Clay; grandson, Jeremy; sisters-in-law, Patricia (John) Hood; Jackie Williams; brother-inlaw, Larry (Luanne) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; life-long friends, Sonny and Betty Young and David and Sandy Simonson, and a host of other friends and neighbors that he loved so much. There will be a Celebration of Kyle's Life and a memorial service for family and friends at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2:30PM to 3:30PM where a memorial service will be held at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Furry Friends (https://www.furryfriendsadoption.org/donate) or Southeast Florida Honor Flight, P.O. Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995. Online condolences may be offered at www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019