BOGART, Kyle Robert April 9, 1998 - June 4, 2019 On June 4th 2019 our beloved Kyle Robert Bogart lost his life at age 21 in a tragic accident in Juno Beach Florida. He was born April 9, 1998 in Palm Beach Gardens, and attended The Benjamin School, Tallulah Falls School, and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 2017. He was very excited about his upcoming transfer from TCC to Florida State University. Kyle loved life, his family and friends. We hope everyone remembers Kyle as the fun-loving, caring young man who lived life to its fullest. He loved the beach, spear fishing, golfing and photography. At this time we have gathered the immediate family for healing and for a private service. We plan to invite extended family and friends to a Celebration of Kyle's life at a more appropriate time, with plans forthcoming. We ask that you please take the time to reflect on the good memories we all shared with Kyle. Kyle is survived by his mother Pinelope Speh (Lawrence Speh), father Bruce Bogart (Larysa Shcherbyna), sister Amanda Bogart, grandparents Joseph and Janet Pinelli, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019