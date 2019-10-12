Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Port Cove, Lake Point Tower Community Room
100 Lakeshore Drive
North Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Busbey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. James Busbey Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. James Busbey Jr. Obituary
Busbey, Jr., L. James
L. James "Buzz" Busbey, Jr., long time resident of North Palm Beach, died unexpectedly on October 8, 2019 at the age of 71.
Buzz is survived by his wife Donna; three step-daughters Candace (John), Kira (Dave) and Joelle (Jeff), and four grandchildren; his sister Debbie; and brother Michael. He is preceded in death by his parents Marie and L. James Busbey, Sr.; his sister Jeanne; and his step-son Jeff.
Buzz was born in Hanover, PA on January 20, 1948. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1967. After graduation, Buzz joined the Navy. During his service, he was a member of UDT 21, UDT 11, and a plank owner in SEAL Team 3. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1992 after 20 years of dedicated service.
Buzz and Donna were married in San Diego in 1992. In 1996, they moved to West Palm Beach. He worked at Lockheed Martin as Facilities Manager for the Palm Beach Campuses until retirement in 2012.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for 11:00AM on Saturday, October 19 at Old Port Cove, Lake Point Tower Community Room, 100 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Navy Seal Foundation or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now