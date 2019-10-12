|
|
Busbey, Jr., L. James
L. James "Buzz" Busbey, Jr., long time resident of North Palm Beach, died unexpectedly on October 8, 2019 at the age of 71.
Buzz is survived by his wife Donna; three step-daughters Candace (John), Kira (Dave) and Joelle (Jeff), and four grandchildren; his sister Debbie; and brother Michael. He is preceded in death by his parents Marie and L. James Busbey, Sr.; his sister Jeanne; and his step-son Jeff.
Buzz was born in Hanover, PA on January 20, 1948. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1967. After graduation, Buzz joined the Navy. During his service, he was a member of UDT 21, UDT 11, and a plank owner in SEAL Team 3. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1992 after 20 years of dedicated service.
Buzz and Donna were married in San Diego in 1992. In 1996, they moved to West Palm Beach. He worked at Lockheed Martin as Facilities Manager for the Palm Beach Campuses until retirement in 2012.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for 11:00AM on Saturday, October 19 at Old Port Cove, Lake Point Tower Community Room, 100 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Navy Seal Foundation or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019