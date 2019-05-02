WEEKS, Sr., L Trevette Dr. L Trevette Weeks, Sr., of Sylva, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Josephs Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. Mr. Weeks was born in Canal Point, Florida to the late Jacob Guilford Weeks and Venera Barnes Weeks. He was a graduate of the Florida Baptist Seminary also earning a Master's degree and a Doctorate from Luther Rice Seminary. He is survived by his wife, Joann Sheppard Weeks, three children, L Trevette Weeks, Jr., David Inman Weeks, Margie Ann Bolton and her husband Donald Bolton, three sisters, Christina Woods, Yvonne Guerry and Elaine Wright, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in Canal Point, Florida at the Canal Point Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00AM with Pastor Harry L. Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow at the Port Mayaca Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Glades Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the Canal Point Baptist Church. An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019