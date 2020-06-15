Mullis, LaDonna Rae
LaDonna Rae Mullis
It all began on August 4, 1948 when Donna entered this world kicking and screaming, and the world hasn't been the same. Not one to back down from a challenge, she fought the good fight. But on June 12, 2020 she lost the battle with lung cancer at the age of 71.
She was raised in a modest home in West Palm Beach. Her parents provided her and her older sister with a loving, happy childhood. Donna was proud that she and her sister were able to "beat up" all the neighborhood boys. She was very competitive. In early adulthood she played on various softball teams. In the last decade or so, she found nothing more exciting than a rousing game (or four) of badminton. She also loved playing "Pictionary", a game she almost always won. Donna was retired from FPL after 40 years of service. She also was a proud blood donor for decades. She was fiercely loyal, hardworking and loved her family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lauretta; and two sisters, Theresa and Laurie. She is survived by her loving partner of 42 years, Patty, god daughter Nicki, siblings Nancy (Nan) and Danny (Dion), niece Kylie, sister-in-law Molly. She also leaves behind a large host of loving and loyal friends. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or American Cancer Society, 621 Clearwater Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, (800) 227-2345.
Cremation services provided by Edgley Crematory, Inc.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.