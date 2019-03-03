CROSBY MILLER, Ladora Ladora Crosby Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family February 26, 2019 in Newport, TN. She was born June 15, 1942 to Raybon Crosby and Faye Brady "Crosby". A lifelong Floridian and resident of Pahokee and Palm Beach County. Ladora enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was known for her radiant smile and abundant energy. Ladora was adventuresome and truly loved life. She was caring, loving and never met a stranger. Truly accepting of everyone she came across. She was a devoted Christian and loved her church and bible study. She was a longtime member of Grace Gospel Church in West Palm Beach. Ladora was preceded in death by her parents R.O. and Faye Crosby of Pahokee, as well as her sister Carolyn. She is survived by her two daughters and her son, Melissa Miller Catone and her husband Brett of Newport, TN. Wendi Joi Miller of Singer Island, FL, John W. Miller III of Wellington, Florida. She had five grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Cole Catone, Saige Miller, Wesley Miller and Preston Miller. She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers, Ronald Crosby, Patsy Crosby (Shewmaker), Kathryn Crosby (Cook) and Eddie Crosby, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed but not forgotten. Services will be held on March 9 t 11:00AM at Good Shepherd Church Of God, 1800 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, FL. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Church. Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in her honor. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary