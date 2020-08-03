Lynch, Lally Rees

Lally Rees Lynch passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born 1933 in Paris, France she grew up in Houston, TX, and Asheville, NC with her brother Compton Rees. She raised her sons, Matthew (wife, Karen), David, and Christopher (wife, Jennifer) Smith in Southport, CT. Later, she lived in Port St. Lucie, FL, Jupiter, FL, and most recently Mystic, CT.

During her life, she worked passionately as a nurse in both Connecticut and Florida. During their marriage, Lally and her late husband, Tom Lynch, enjoyed taking road trips to national and state parks with the many dogs they loved so much. Following her retirement, she cared for her mother Kathrine Zaff and found time to help with the Turtle Rescue Program in Jupiter, helping to ensure turtle eggs were kept safe during nesting and hatching season.

She had seven grandchildren Patrick, Ryan, Schuyler, Caroline, Alissa, Nicholas, Elizabeth Smith, and step-granddaughter Erin Martin. She had one great-grandchild Parker Smith.

Her family and all who knew her enjoyed the bright light she freely gave to all from her warm heart and constant joy.

The family encourages donations to the ASPCA in memory of Lally.



