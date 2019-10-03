|
|
Hilyer, Lamar
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Lamar Hilyer, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 91. Lamar was born March 10, 1928 in Wetumpka, AL to Huffman and Lunie Hilyer. He worked on the family farm until he relocated his family to Belle Glade, FL in 1959 to explore the riches the great black soil of the glades had to offer. He married Naomi Reynolds on September 7, 1947 and they were married for 69 years until her passing in 2017. Lamar and Naomi raised three children in Belle Glade two of who preceded him in death, Charlotte Thompson and Ronnie Hilyer. Survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Collins of Electic, AL and Brenda Yantis of Lake Mary, FL, one son Donnie Hilyer, seven grandchildren, Ronnie Hilyer, Jr., Matt Hilyer and his wife Ronnie, Brandon Hilyer and his wife Jackie, Michael Thompson and his wife Ann Marie, Michelle Thompson and her husband Micheal, Keith Hilyer and his wife Cindy, Ashley Hilyer and eleven great-grandchildren who were all the twinkle of his eye whenever he was in their presence.
Lamar started his trucking company along with his family in 1970, Lamar Hilyer and Sons Trucking. For many years he oversaw the transporting of millions of packages of vegetables from the field to the packinghouse at South Bay Growers. The South Bay Growers family of friends and the Hilyer family had ties of comradery throughout their working relationship which still exist today. The Glades Family has lost another one of their members, but the memories will forever live on....Rest in Peace Ole Soul.
Visitation will be at 10:00AM - Service at 11:00AM Friday, September 4 at the First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, followed by burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019