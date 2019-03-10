|
PHILLIPS-WILLIAMS, Lanie Lanie Phillips-Williams, 32, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on March 2, 2019. A public viewing will be held Monday March 11, 2019 from 5:30PM until 7:30PM at Manifest Church, 2275 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. A Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Manifest Church, 2275 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019