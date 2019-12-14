|
|
Utley, Lanny Nelson
Lanny Nelson Utley, age 66, of West Palm Beach, passed away on December 10, 2019 after a brief illness. His partner Marianne Mabie was by his side.
Lanny graduated from Charlotte High School and lived in Punta Gorda, FL until 1995 when his long career with Florida Power and Light brought him to West Palm Beach. As a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast he also frequently resided in Daytona Beach and Sturgis, SD. He spent his life loving his two daughters, his life partner Marianne, his motorcycle rides with friends, going to concerts, his rescued German Shepherd dogs, and his self-restored historic home and it's neighborhood.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Nelson Utley and Dorothy Virginia Burress Utley.
He is survived by daughters Shondra R. Utley of Port Charlotte, FL and Marissa D. Zaharie (and Daniel Zaharie), sister Linda Pomerleau, niece Michelle and nephew Bobby, grandchildren Kaelyn Grace and Kannon, his beloved Shepherd Roxie, and his longtime partner Marianne Mabie.
Services will be private. The family has designated Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League for memorial contributions.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019