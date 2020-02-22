|
|
Aversano, Larry
Larry Aversano, 71, passed away on February 12, 2020 at his home in Wellington, FL from a long cancer battle. Larry was born December 16, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY to Salvatore and Mary Aversano both deceased and dearly loved.
Larry is survived by his devoted and loving wife, June of 41 years, his son Jonathan Aversano, wife and three grandsons as well as three brothers - Salvatore (Laura), Daniel, Gary (Toni) and predeceased by Louis (Mary) along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Larry was most proud of his firefighter/paramedic career with Southwest Fire Department and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for 19 years. Larry retired due to a back injury that caused him to become disabled.
There will be a private Celebration of Life with family and close friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020