Weikel, Larry F.
1935 - 2019
Larry F. Weikel passed away September 1, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Mary Weikel of West Palm Beach, a son Patrick Weikel (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC; two daughters Julie Kay of Alpharetta, GA and Michele Foss (Terry) of Salem, VA; stepdaughters Cindy Poulton (Chris), Dottie Corning (Robert Millns), Jill Ahern (Mark) and Melody Meyer (Fred); four grandchildren, six step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. Larry grew up in Roanoke, VA and joined the U.S. Marines at a young age and spent nine years serving his country. After many years in management with United Insurance Company, he retired in West Palm Beach with his wife Mary. He volunteered in his neighborhood Citizens On Patrol (COPS) to help better his community. His family and friends are saddened and will greatly miss him.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019