Larry Nielsen
Larry Nielsen a long time resident of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on November 12, 2020. Larry was a true entrepreneur combining his talents as both a home property manager and a detailed craftsman, always able to assist with home projects. He considered his clients his family too. Larry enjoyed scuba diving, fishing and hiking in the Carolina mountains. Larry was born in Mobile, AL on October 4, 1947 to parents Erik and Elna Nielsen (Denmark). The family later relocated to Riviera Beach, FL and he was a graduate of Riviera Beach High School. Larry was also a United States Navy veteran.
He is survived by his brother Dan Nielsen (Gray, TN), his sister Linda Charbonneau and her husband Ron (Palm Coast) and his brother Roy Nielsen (Flagler Beach).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AdventHealth Hospice Care East Florida Foundation of Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 or online (www. AHHospiceEastFL.com
). Larry will be cremated and his ashes buried at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, FL with a graveside service in December.