Logsdon, Larry Richard
Larry Richard Logsdon, 69, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Larry was a long-time Lake Worth resident. He received his bachelor's degree from Florida Atlantic University and worked for many years in South Florida as a medical technologist. Larry loved classic rock music, sandwiches, his dogs, and his family. He was known for his culinary skills, his easygoing manner, and his excellent sense of humor. He was a caring and patient father, a loving grandfather, and a very lucky husband. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 48 years, son James, daughter Megan and son-in-law Butch, grandchildren Matilda, Maggie, and Otto, brother Garland Ash and sister-in-law Mary, dogs Ellie and Jake, and numerous extended family members. A Memorial Service will occur at a later time, information for which will be posted on Facebook.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020