Larry Smugar

Larry Smugar, 85, of Boynton Beach, passed away on August 27, 2020.

Beloved and devoted husband of 60 years to Bert Smugar. Loving father of Cheryl (Albert) DiLanzo, Susan (Henry) Goodman and Steven (Maureen Allen) Smugar. Cherished grandfather of Sam Weiss, Jake Weiss, Haley Goodman and Josh Goodman. Devoted son of Sadie and Charles Smugar. Dear brother of the late Estelle Wexler and the late Stanley Smugar.

Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.

A private funeral was held on Friday, August 28, 2020.



