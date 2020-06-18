Larry V. Holmes
Holmes, Larry V.
Larry V. Holmes of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Jupiter Medical Center on June 12, 2020. He was a talented carpenter, lifelong fisherman, and dear friend to many. He loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly. He is survived by his father, Edward, brother, Rick and family, Children; Bethany and Logan, Grandchildren; Dylan and Mara. "If I'm missin', I must be fishin'"

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
