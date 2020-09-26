Mickley, Larry W.

Larry W. Mickley "Captain Mick" of Lake Worth, FL, left the dock on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Mickley, parents Gerald Mickley and Dorothy Mickley, sister Sandra and brother Russell. He is survived by his sons Wynn Mickley, and Mark Mickley (Teri) and daughter Fawn Mickley Orf, brother Gerald Mickley, and sister Kelley Mickley Cox, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Captain Grandpa also leaves granddaughters, Monique Mickley, Jessica Cerruti, Presley Orf, Delanie Mickley and Makenzi Mickley. Gene Haynes provided life-long friendship.

Born in Lima, OH on Halloween 1937, he came to the Lake Worth area and attended and played football for the Lake Worth Trojans, Class of 1957. There he met the love of his life. Larry and Carol traveled the West while he helped build missile silos and returned to the area to raise their family. Larry was a member of the Lake Worth Jaycees and coached and sponsored many area youths sports. He was a Master Electrician and owner operator of Statewide Electrical Contractors and held a General Contracting license as owner operator of Merit Construction Company. Captain Mick served his country in the United States National Guard, was a US Coast Guard Licensed Captain, lived and traveled on a boat for 14 years, and generally lived life on his terms.

In keeping with his wishes a Party in his honor will be enjoyed by those left at the dock, Date and Time To Be Announced. Libations to include plenty of Miller Lite, Bacardi, and Jim Beam.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store