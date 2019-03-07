|
|
HARMON, Lash Larue Lash Larue Harmon, 67, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on February 25, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019