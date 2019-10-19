|
Thompson, Laura Danahy
January 13, 1942
October 16, 2019
Laura's courageous and valiant struggle with Metastatic Throat Cancer ended sadly after 24 brave months.
Those lucky enough to know Laura will attest to her kindness, strength, fighting spirit and love of life.
She was born to parents Laurence G. Danahy and Lois Bartlett, in Quincy, Massachusetts and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida.
She attended Lake Worth High School and worked as a Title Examiner for 33 years at The South Florida Water Management District.
Laura's passions included horseback riding, barrel racing, fishing, dancing, gardening, breeding dogs, eating lunch and shopping with friends, decorating her house for the Holidays and Celebrating Christmas and birthdays with her family.
Survivors include daughters Jessica E. Nye and Tracy Nye, husband Robert Thompson, granddaughter Brittany Nye, great-granddaughters Makala and Mashayla Johnson, Malaysia Lee, Clary Campbell, stepdaughter Robin Harrison and her husband Tod Harrison.
Laura will be inurned at the South Florida National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Atlantis Bar & Grill, in Atlantis, FL, in the near future.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Laura during her courageous struggle with Metastatic Throat Cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Laura's legacy with a donation to the Throat Cancer Foundation (www.throatcancerfoundation.org).
The family has entrusted Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory with the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019