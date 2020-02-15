Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura J. Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura J. Holland Obituary
Holland, Laura J.
Laura J. Holland, Jupiter, FL, passed away January 22, 2020 in Jupiter. She was 96 years old. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, February 21 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, February 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens. A private entombment will take place at a later time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -