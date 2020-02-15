|
Holland, Laura J.
Laura J. Holland, Jupiter, FL, passed away January 22, 2020 in Jupiter. She was 96 years old. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, February 21 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, February 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Rd, Palm Beach Gardens. A private entombment will take place at a later time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020