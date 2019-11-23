|
|
Huntington, Laura J.
Laura J. Huntington, age 99, Boca Raton, peacefully slipped into the arms of our Savior on November 20, 2019. Laura was born on February 2, 1920, in Penn Yan, NY, to the late Mabel McGinnes Johnson and Parmele Johnson. Laura attended National Cathedral School in Washington, DC, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wilson College, in 1942. In 1991, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Sterling Hicks Huntington, M.D. She is survived by her loving family, her son, Allen Huntington, her daughter, Dixie Huntington Davis, her grandsons, Paul Garrett Davis (Ann-Marie) great-grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Gregory Allen Davis (Michelle) great-grandchildren, Norah and Sophia. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019