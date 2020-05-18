Goode, Laura Jo
In loving memory of Laura Jo Goode
My sisters and I want to let you know that our brilliant, beautiful, amazing mother has gone home! She and Dad are singing with the angels and she is surrounded by family! And I'm certain she has Jesus off to the side and she is asking lots of questions! Mom passed peacefully from this world on May 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Goode; parents Parnell and Mona Ellis; brothers and sisters Evan Ellis, Ben Ellis (Sally), Marie Hamrick (George), Elizabeth Maupin (Bob); and is survived by brothers and sisters Jim Ellis (Gay), Doug Ellis (Eve) and Nancy Baldree (Walter); daughter and her husband Cinda and Tim Brewer of San Jose, CA and their daughter Sarah (Stanton); daughter and her husband, Jodi and Rick Barozinsky of Flower Mound, TX and their daughters, Daryn (Aaron) and Danielle; daughter and her husband Marilee and Mike Near of Flower Mound, TX and their two children, Eric and Maddie, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
(http://act.alz.org/goto/Laura_Ellis_Goode).
In loving memory of Laura Jo Goode
My sisters and I want to let you know that our brilliant, beautiful, amazing mother has gone home! She and Dad are singing with the angels and she is surrounded by family! And I'm certain she has Jesus off to the side and she is asking lots of questions! Mom passed peacefully from this world on May 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Goode; parents Parnell and Mona Ellis; brothers and sisters Evan Ellis, Ben Ellis (Sally), Marie Hamrick (George), Elizabeth Maupin (Bob); and is survived by brothers and sisters Jim Ellis (Gay), Doug Ellis (Eve) and Nancy Baldree (Walter); daughter and her husband Cinda and Tim Brewer of San Jose, CA and their daughter Sarah (Stanton); daughter and her husband, Jodi and Rick Barozinsky of Flower Mound, TX and their daughters, Daryn (Aaron) and Danielle; daughter and her husband Marilee and Mike Near of Flower Mound, TX and their two children, Eric and Maddie, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
(http://act.alz.org/goto/Laura_Ellis_Goode).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.