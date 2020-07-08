Pomante, Laura June

Laura June Pomante, age 94, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully from natural causes at home in West Palm Beach, FL on July 2, 2020.

Laura was the daughter of Tobia Gustav and Louise Bridget (Pelosi) Mercuro from Italy. Laura was born on the first day of summer in East Orange, NJ. Her parents lost their home during the Depression but they were considered the best dressed family due to her mother being a seamstress and her father a tailor. She also survived scarlet fever as a child thus learned to take nothing for granted. She was bright enough to be moved ahead a year in school. Upon graduation from East Orange High School, Laura worked for an insurance company then an engineering firm. She soon met August Eric Pomante in Montclair whom she married upon his graduation from Rutgers University. They had a daughter and a son, bought a business in downtown West Palm Beach, settled there to enjoy the Florida lifestyle, and had two more daughters. Laura became active in St. Juliana Catholic Church, especially with the Holy Family Circle, as well as involved in her children's schools, particularly St. Juliana and Cardinal Newman. Laura often assisted her husband August in the businesses that they owned.

Laura enjoyed entertaining at her home, including famous family holiday dinners and fun cocktail parties and game nights with friends. She spent time traveling and dining out with her husband, often having family and friends join them. Laura enjoyed swimming, walking, music, cooking and baking, reading, cross-word puzzles, and Jeopardy. Laura was a thoughtful and intelligent person who always cared for her family and friends and stayed interested in current events.

Laura was predeceased by her husband August in 2018 and joins him in what would have been their 70th year of marriage.

Laura is survived by her devoted children Donna Sanchez and husband Gene, Richard Pomante, Dolce Heffield and husband Tim, and Gina Pomante. Her loved grandchildren Nicholas Sanchez and wife Meghan, Marisa Hoefs and husband Timo, Richard Pomante and partner Celini, Laura Moss and husband Gordon, Jameson Sanchez and partner Haylee, CJ Boyle, Thomas Pomante and wife Kimyatta, Michael Pomante, Cheryl Morgan and husband Paul, and Teri Lanier and husband Derrick. Her adorable great-grandchildren Evalina Pomante, Conrad and Colin Sanchez, Tommy and Juliana Pomante, Roman Sanchez, and Aila Hoefs. Laura is survived by her caring brother Tobia Mercuro and his wife Linda as well as her nephews and nieces and their families. Laura was predeceased by her close sister Linda Cardell and her husband Pete Cardell.

A private service was held at Quattlebaum Funeral Home in West Palm Beach followed by a private burial where Laura was laid to rest next to her husband August at Hillcrest Memorial Park in West Palm Beach. There, and always, their children and grandchildren will remember how fortunate they were to have them as parents and grandparents. You may honor Laura by donating to St. Juliana Catholic Church in West Palm Beach.



