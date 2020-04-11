|
Lopez, Laura MacKenzie
Laura MacKenzie Lopez of Jupiter Florida passed away March 24, 2020 of Natural Causes-she was 88 years young.
Laura of Scottish decent was born in Kingston, Jamaica July 25,1931. After graduating Holy Cross Catholic High School, she worked for the Royal Bank of Canada in Jamaica. Later married Cosmas James Lopez then moved to Toronto, Canada where they had two children Kim and Kirk. In 1967 the family moved to Florida. She worked alongside her husband with his Construction Company. After her husband's passing she then helped manage her Son's Construction Company. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother (known as Grams) and Sister that loved to Swim, Shop, and go for walks at the Jupiter Inlet.
Preceded by her Death: Scottish born parents-John and Annie Laurie MacIntosh, Husband–Comas James Lopez, Brothers-Ian MacIntosh, Douglas MacIntosh and Charlie MacIntosh.
Survived by: Daughter–Kim Lopez, Son-Kirk Lopez and his wife Trudy Lopez, Grandchildren: Curtis Lopez, Garret Lopez, Karly Lopez and Katelyn Lopez, Brother-Donald MacIntosh, Sister-Anne Bradshaw and Brother-in-law Warren Bradshaw with many Nieces and Nephews.
We will have a "Celebration of Life" in the Fall of 2020.
The family of Laura MacKenzie Lopez would like to thank all the Wonderful Nurses, Caregivers and The Hospice of the Palm Beaches for all their excellent care.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020