Visnauskas, Laura Marie
Laura Marie Visnauskas, aka Wishe, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away on December 13, 2019, while under treatment at Palm Beach Gardens Hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Laura was born in 1920 in Florence, Italy to the late Gabriel Brambilla and Lydia Mellnichenko-Brambilla. Laura is survived by her loving family: her daughter Anthanina Stearns of North Palm Beach, FL and her son John Allen Wishe and his wife Linda of New Hampton, NY. Laura is also survived by her three grandchildren Victoria Wabnig, John Wabnig, and Elizabeth Wishe-Kinsman. Laura was predeceased by her husband Algerdas Visnauskas and her brother Julius Brambilla.
A graduate of Hunter College in NYC, Laura became a professor of microbiology and bacteriology at SUNY Orange County Community College, eventually becoming the Biology Department Chair. In addition to her career as an educator, she and her husband Al established a girls summer camp in 1949 - "Camp Wishe" in Middletown, NY specializing in horseback riding. Laura and her husband ran the summer camp for many years and volunteered in the wintertime as Ski Patrol at Great Gorge ski area in Vernon, NJ. They retired to Florida in 1985 where they enjoyed sailing, swimming, and spending time with friends and family.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of Laura's life is being planned in the spring of 2020 in North Palm Beach, FL. Friends and family will be welcome to reconnect and share stories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020