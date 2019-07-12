Boynton, Laurel

1923 - 2019

Laurel Patricia Hansen Murray Boynton was born in New York City in 1923 to Cecilia Loretta Fisher and Canute Hildur Hansen, where she attended grammar school at the Hamilton Grange, the former home of the great patriot, Alexander Hamilton. Her father was both an accomplished dentist and professor of physical education at City College. Her mom was one of only 12 girls to graduate in 1912 from Hunter College. Poppy, as Canute was known, moved his four girls- Cecile, Adele, Pat and Karin- to Great Neck, Long Island where they finished high school with summers on the Great South Bay in East Moriches. There they learned tennis and sailing which is still a family legacy to this very day. Pat and her sisters Adele and Karin sailed in the American women's sailing championships and came in second in the Adams Cup for the Westhampton Yacht Squadron in 1947. Pat was also a ballerina for many years, dancing in New York City with the Balanchine students at Lincoln Center.

Pat then graduated from Cedar Crest College in 1944 and married her college sweetheart after the end of World War II in 1946. Glenn Allan Murray was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and present at the Battle of Iwo Jima before his many succeeding years at the Union Carbide Corporation as senior vice president of the Linde Division. In 1968 he moved the family from Pelham, New York to Hamilton, Bermuda to be the president of Mundo Gas Corporation. He and Pat loved the island life, playing golf and entertaining family and friends. Their daughter Susan attended Bermuda High School while Glenn Jr. – "Chip"- was attending the University of Denver, and Sharon was graduating from Mount Holyoke College. After Glenn's passing in 1991, Pat was gifted with a second marriage to a life-long friend, William Boynton, from East Moriches, with whom she spent 22 happy years at the Quail Ridge Golf and Country Club in Boynton Beach, FL.

Many will always treasure some memories of Pat and her great sense of humor, singing in the kitchen with her sisters or volunteering for the garden club, junior league or altar guild at church. She was a landmark participant in all the things she loved, and we are honored to have been part of her life and legacy. She is survived by her three children Sharon Lorenzo, Glenn Murray, Jr., and Susan Murray along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Contributions in her honor should be directed to Cedar Crest College, 100 College Drive, Allentown, PA 18104. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 12 to July 14, 2019