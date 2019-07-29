Home

Laurence Jack Ganon

Laurence Jack Ganon Obituary
Ganon, Laurence Jack
Laurence Jack Ganon passed away on July 27, 2019, due to Alzheimer's and kidney disease. Born in 1931 in the Bronx, he is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lorrie; his loving children Neal (Rosa), David (Bob), and Marissa; grandchildren Jessica and Rachel; brother-in-law Harvey Edelstein; and many nieces and nephews. After serving in the Air Force as a Chinese-language specialist during the Korean War, Larry had a varied career, working at Ardalt, Inc., then in real estate, and eventually managing Lorrie's social-work practice. Funeral Services will be held at Beth David Memorial Gardens on July 31 at 12:00PM, at 3201 N 72nd Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024. Contributions in his memory may be made to the at ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019
