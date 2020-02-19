|
|
Mecca, Laurie Ann
Laurie Ann Mecca, age 65, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away February 17, 2020.
Friends will be received at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate in Laurie's memory.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020