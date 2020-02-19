Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Mecca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Ann Mecca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Ann Mecca Obituary
Mecca, Laurie Ann
Laurie Ann Mecca, age 65, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away February 17, 2020.
Friends will be received at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate in Laurie's memory.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -