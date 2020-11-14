Laurita Amy Collie Sharpp

Laurita Amy Collie Sharpp "Rita" passed away on July 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by family and loved ones. Miss Rita was born in 1923 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Dr. Warren Hale and Elizabeth Bethune Collie. Rita lived a long and happy life, passing away at the age of 97. She lost her husband Dr. Eldridge Theodore Sharpp, Jr. in 2013 and her son Eldridge Theodore Sharpp III, who was killed on Kent State University's campus in 1969.

Rita graduated from Fisk University, majoring in English where she met and married Eldridge. After graduating Fisk University, Rita earned a graduate degree in Library Science from The University of Chicago. In 1948, Miss Rita and her family settled in Akron, Ohio. She worked for the Department of Education for most of her career as the head librarian at Thornton Junior High School, located in Akron's inner city. The students at Thornton were blessed to have beautiful, sweet Rita as their mentor. They would line up all the way down the hallway in order to get a seat in her library. She had a rule that while in her library it was required to learn the Dewey decimal system, and quietly study. Be that as it may, the line was still very long. She was a tremendous role model for the inner-city students fortunate enough to enter her library as well as her life. Rita was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in downtown West Palm Beach, Kappa Alpha Kappa Sorority, The Mus-O-Lit club, Jack and Jills and The Links. Rita was a firm believer in studying hard and acquiring an education, and as a result of the example that she set, all her children earned college degrees and are living successful productive lives.

After retiring she and her husband moved back to West Palm Beach. Beautiful, sweet Rita was full of life and loved her family immensely; she was a caring, happy and gentle person who loved her sailboat, and her butterfly garden. She also loved bird watching, taking hikes and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Kaigler, sons Warren and Kurt Sharpp and Kurt's wife Selena Sharpp. Also, five grandchildren: Laurita, Buford, Elizabeth, Kurt and Warren and four great-grandchildren.

Our beloved Laurita will be laid to rest with her husband Eldridge Theodore Sharpp, Jr. and her son Eldridge Theodore Sharpp III at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio at a time to be determined.

Beautiful, sweet Miss Rita, may have left us physically, but will never leave our hearts. We will love you forever.



