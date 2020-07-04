Schenk, LaVerne A.
LaVerne "Vern" Schenk was born in 1924 and raised in Evansville, Indiana. He and his wife, Betty, moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1962 with their four children. Vern is survived by his loving family which includes his wife and his children, Carol and her spouse David Orbach, Michael and his spouse Susan, Linda and her spouse Lawrence "Lucky" Tippett, and Kevin and his spouse Leesa. In addition he is survived by six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Vern served in the Third Army under General Patton in France and Germany during WW II. Recently he was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his military service from the French Government.
Vern was a member and served with the Knights of Columbus for over 75 years. He served as past President of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul for Palm Beach County and volunteered his time to serve the needy for over 40 years.
Vern has been a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church for over 40 years. During this time he has volunteered as an usher for mass services and as a Eucharistic Minister.
In lieu of sending flowers please donate to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at (svdp-palmbeach.org
).