Olson, Lavinia
Lavinia Olson, 98, of Wellington, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Olson, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Margaret Pereira (Lou) of Mooresville, NC, Robert (Joan) of West Palm Beach, and Gary (Sally) of Stamford, CT, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00AM at Saint Michael's Lutheran Church of Wellington.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019