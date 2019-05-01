|
|
ARONOFF, Lawrence Lawrence "Larry" Aronoff was born on March 22, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY and passed away on April 29, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Larry played football for the Philiadelphia Eagles and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service in the Army during World War II, where he assisted with the liberation of Bergen-Belsen. He was Director of Marketing for Simon and Schuster and CBS and helped to launch Sesame Street on TV and record. He was a man of many interests, including gardening, golfing, reading, cooking, and opera and was a true patriot. Larry is lovingly survived by his wife, Betty Aronoff, his children, Lisa Calkins (Dan), Linda Schuman (Jonathan), and Marc Gold (Gloria), his grandchildren, Rachael (Jay), Cara (Jason), Eric (Rachel), Daniel (Eileen), Alan (Heather), Brian (Lisa), Lana (Warren), Lauren (Seth), Alex, Lindsay (Shane), and Griffin, and his great-grandchildren, Eden, Avery, William, Bayla, Benjamin, Sammy, Nathan, Harvard, Eliana, and Addison. He was predeceased by his daughter, Erica Rukin (Roger).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 1, 2019