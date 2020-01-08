|
|
Bernstein, Lawrence
Lawrence Bernstein, 94, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away January 5, 2020; husband of the late Miriam; father of Oliver (Connie) Bernstein and Marcia Savitz; grandfather of Lester (Shannon) Baxter, Eric (Amanda) Baxter and Angela (Steven) Darney; great-grandfather of fourteen; great-great-grandfather of four; brother of Sidney Bernstein, brother-in-law of Estelle (Sam) Lang; loving companion to Rae Kassirer. Services to be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, FL on Friday, January 10 at 8:30AM. Interment to follow at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Memorial contributions in Lawrence's honor can be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020