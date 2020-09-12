Blum, Lawrence
Lawrence "Larry" Blum, a resident of Truth or Consequences, NM, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Larry was born January 30, 1963 at Bethesda Hospital, Boynton Beach, to Peter and Maureen Blum. He is survived by his father, Peter (Mary) Blum of Boynton Beach, FL; brother, Randall (Debby) Blum of South Bend, IN; niece, Marlena (Robert) Pernett; two nephews, Peter Blum IV and Michael Blum; many great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen, and older brother, Peter III.
Larry was known as a lover of travel, photography and animals. His passion for travel began during his 4-year enlistment in the Navy. His later travels took him to 110 countries including many exotic places such as Cape Town, South Africa, Kosice, Slovakia, China as well as Russia on the trans-Siberian railroad. He even spent New Year's Eve 2000 in Timbuktu. When not traveling, Larry loved spending time at home with Daisy and Sandy, his two "fur-babies", and volunteering at Desert Haven Animal Refuge. He took great pride in executing gardening projects for his clients.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private Mass of Christian Burial and internment will take place in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Larry's name to Desert Haven Animal Refuge at: SCHS & Desert Haven, PO Box 638, Williamsburg, NM 87942.
