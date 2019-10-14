|
Rafferty, Lawrence C.
1942 - 2019
Larry died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 13, 2019 at the age of 77. While he wasn't ready to say goodbye, he lost his battle with cancer after a courageous seventh-month battle.
Larry was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Sayville on Long Island. He was a uniquely talented person with a fire in his belly. He overcame substantial illness at a young age to become a three-sport star at Seton Hall High School. At Fairfield University he was captain of the basketball team and was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1964 NBA draft.
After his basketball days and a brief "educational" experience in Las Vegas, he returned to New York City where he met his loving wife, Barbara. They had a son, Michael, in 1968 and a daughter, Kathleen, in 1981.
Larry joined West Point Pepperell In 1965 and swiftly moved up the ranks, becoming Divisional President before the age of 35. Then, having foresight the apparel industry was waning, he boldly switched careers at the age of 40 and joined Solomon Bros. And in 1987 he founded the first of several highly successful businesses. By all accounts, it was a legendary career. All along the way, Larry helped innumerable people. From young college graduates to seasoned CEOs, he offered great advice and unwavering support. He genuinely enjoyed watching people succeed in business and in life. Larry was an avid and very-accomplished golfer. He won numerous club championships over the years and had his first hole-in one on the 16th at Augusta. But the true measure of his golfing experiences were the friendships he developed with friends, caddies, and golf pros alike.
Known as "Wowie" to his grandchildren, they were his greatest pride and joy. Whether it was visiting schools as a guest reader, cheering them on from the sidelines, or teaching them to drive at age 3, he was the most generous and engaged grandfather you could hope for.
Larry leaves behind a tremendous family legacy: his wife of 51 years, Barbara; son Michael with wife Kathryn and kids Aidan (10) and Ryan (9); daughter Kathleen with husband Brad and kids Owen (5) and Logan (10 months); niece Julie with husband Craig and kids Carlin (23), Blake (20), and Bailey (17); niece Michaela; brother Jack with wife Aileen and nephew Tom. Larry's sister Patricia, and nephew John, both passed in 2003.
Larry was truly a special and decent man, the likes of which you rarely see. He inspired us all to live our best lives. He was a legend and we will miss him dearly.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019