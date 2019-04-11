Home

Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Cemetery
1724 12th Ave S
Lake Worth, FL
KOVIE, Lawrence Francis Lawrence "Larry" Francis Kovie, age 52, of West Palm Beach, passed away April 9, 2019. Larry was born September 2, 1966 in Lake Worth, FL. He was a son of Francis and Ruth Kovie. Larry was a Master Carpenter in the construction / remodeling industry. He is survived by 12 brothers and sisters. The Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM April 11, 2019 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Burial will be held 3:00PM April 11, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery, 1724 12th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 11, 2019
