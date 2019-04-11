|
KOVIE, Lawrence Francis Lawrence "Larry" Francis Kovie, age 52, of West Palm Beach, passed away April 9, 2019. Larry was born September 2, 1966 in Lake Worth, FL. He was a son of Francis and Ruth Kovie. Larry was a Master Carpenter in the construction / remodeling industry. He is survived by 12 brothers and sisters. The Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM April 11, 2019 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Burial will be held 3:00PM April 11, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery, 1724 12th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 11, 2019