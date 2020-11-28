1/
Lawrence Kenneth "Larry" Ingber
Palm Beach - Age 90, of Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Wellesley, MA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in New York City and after a short time in the US Army, he moved to Massachusetts to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating in 1955. As an entrepreneur, he bought and reimagined a small machine shop known as SwissTronics, Inc. into a multi-national business producing custom machined metal components for a variety of different industries. He stayed active in real estate until the end of his life.
His greatest joy was his family who survive him; his wife of 34 years, Lieba (Klickstein) (Klaff), his three children, Gail Bernucca, Sara Ingber and Chuck Ingber, his 2 step-children, Margo Tank and Lawrence Klaff, his 2 grandsons, Matthew Bernucca and Joshua Ingber and his four step-grandchildren, Madeline and Kate Tank and Lauren and Andrew Klaff.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, #540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, www.giving.massgeneral.org
May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
