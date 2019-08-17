|
Harjehausen, Lawrence O.
On July 31, 2019, one-month shy of his 90th birthday, LCDR Lawrence O. Harjehausen cast off his earthbound lines and, under calm skies and fair winds, began his voyage on eternal patrol. Larry is welcomed to Heaven by his wife, Marianne Harjehausen, his son, Michael Harjehausen, sisters Gladys Hughes and Harriette Inch, brother Kenneth Garner, and parents Oscar and Agnes Harjehausen, as well as by many good friends and loved ones. Family left to remember his love and honor his legacy include his son, Craig (Kathy) Harjehausen, daughters Dawn (Michael) Cramer and Hope (Jeffrey) Fogel, and Larry's grandchildren, Rachael Cramer, Rebecca Cramer, Lily Fogel, Orion Fogel, and Brandon Parenteau, as well as his nieces, their families, and numerous beloved friends.
Quick with a story or joke (and you never knew which it would be until the very end!), this skill was honed during his 28 years in the US Navy, where he enlisted in 1946 and served his country dutifully and honorably, retiring in 1974 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander and awarded the Navy Achievement Medal for his accomplishments. He is a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars and served during the Cold War era. He was primarily associated with the Submarine Force, having served on submarines and as an instructor at the USN Submarine School. Larry was on the initial crew of the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN 571); the Commanding Officer of the Submarine Rescue Vessel USS Tringa (ASR 16); and retired as the Asst. Officer-in-Charge of AUTEC on Andros Island, Bahamas. Additionally, he served on the USS Cutlass (SS 478), USS Cod (SS 224), USS Bang (SS 385), USS Corsair (AGSS 435), USS Angler (SS 240), and the USS Blenny (SS 324). Following his Naval service, Larry worked at Perry Oceanographics, where he was the Program Manager for Diving Systems and Remote Vehicles. Here, he was instrumental in the development of the Seawolf class nuclear-powered submarine. Additionally, he worked together with Jacques Cousteau to devise and develop mini-submersibles designed to combat illegal drugs coming into South Florida. In 2017, he was a proud participant of The Honor Flight to Washington DC for WWII era veterans.
Larry loved the sea, serving others, and to share a smile. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL since 1978, where he filled many positions that include board memberships on the Church Council and Community Christian Counseling Center, serving as Chief Usher/Greeter, and as a long-time kitchen volunteer. From 1992 to 2017, Larry shared the joy of The Real Florida, contributing more than 7,000 hours at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park as a tram driver, nature walk leader, and board member of the Friends of MacArthur Beach. In 2013, he became "America's First Three-Time Winner of the National Gold Medal" for service to Florida State Parks. Larry was also a lifetime member of the South Florida Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. Likewise, he was a Master Mason and 58-year member of the Eagle Rock Lodge #19, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Demonstrating the same commitment to achieving his innumerable accomplishments, Larry was a loving, devoted father and trusted friend. The world is a better place thanks to Larry's generosity, rigor, humor, and zest for life. He is greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 9625 N Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. This date would also have been Larry's 90th birthday. Please wear red, white, and blue!
LCDR Lawrence O. Harjehausen will be interred with full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC, in the Spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of L. O. Harjehausen to one of the following organizations that he supported: Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park; Trinity United Methodist Church PBG; Southeast Florida Honor Flight, Inc.; .
Larry's family invites you to share your thoughts, remembrances, sea stories, or a good laugh at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/palmbeachpost/.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019