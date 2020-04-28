|
|
Krepps, Lawrence R.
Lawrence Krepps passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at age 85 in West Palm Beach, FL. Born in York, PA on July 16, 1934 to Albert Augustine and Mary Bernadette Krepps. Graduated York Catholic High School, 1952, served in US Army and graduated Marian College in 1961. Taught High School Mathematics. Two surviving brothers Edward (Carolyn) Krepps of York, PA and Vincent (Maria Elena) Krepps of West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020