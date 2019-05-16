Home

Lawrence RAYNER Jr.


RAYNER, Jr., Lawrence Lawrence Rayner, Jr., 87, of Lake Geneva, WI and Tequesta, FL, died Sunday May 5, 2019 at his home in Florida. He was born on April 10, 1932 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Lawrence and Oris (Gottlieb) Rayner, Sr. On April 12, 1959, in Melbourne, FL he was united in marriage to the former Sally Garvy. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Lawrence is survived by: Sally, his wife of 60 years, a daughter Martha Rayner, two grandchildren; Alex and Eryk and many dear relatives and friends. Services for Lawrence will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10:00AM until time of services. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Lawrence's name to: The Time is Now, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rayner family. To sign the on-line guest registry got to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 16, 2019
