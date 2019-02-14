|
|
PELTZMACHER, Leah Leah Peltzmacher, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2019. Leah is survived by her loving husband George of 61 years, son David (Deb), daughter Beth Rhea (David), daughter Elyn Small (Steven), daughter-in-law Tammy Peltzmacher, and eight wonderful grandchildren. Originally from Syracuse, Leah had an early career as a secretary before devoting herself to raising her family. In her spare time she enjoyed being an Avon Representative. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, and following politics. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TrustBridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019