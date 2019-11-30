|
Hargett, Lee
Lee "Lee Lee" Bedford Hargett passed away peacefully at his home in Cape Coral, Florida on November 15, 2019. He was just 58 years old.
Lee was born on February 1, 1961 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and despite a robust traveling life, Lee always called Florida home. Friends and family believe it was the golf courses, big fish and fast boats that repeatedly called on him to return to his birth state.
Lee was raised in Lake Worth, Florida – the son of Tommye Louise Hargett and Hudson Spencer Hargett, Sr., both of whom preceded Lee in death. His brother, Hudson Spencer Hargett, Jr., also passed away a few months ago. Lee's two sisters, Dianne Louise Hargett and Maria Evelyn Hargett, live in Lake Worth, Florida and Denver, Colorado, respectively. Lee also leaves behind his loving girlfriend of many years, Beth Lozano, who lives in Cape Coral, Florida.
His beloved wife, Natalie Marie Pologruto Hargett, died in 1998 – a death that was both tragic and a lesson in eternal love. In all the world, there may not be a greater love than the one shared between Lee and Natalie. Despite the many years since her passing, Lee carried his love for Natalie as a kind of beacon of hope for others. As he walked this Earth, she was clearly with him every step of the way. And now, they can resume the dance that started so many years ago.
Lee also leaves behind; his nephews: Jonathan, Daniel and Christopher Lotts; niece, Alyssa Rose Hargett; great niece and nephew Gabriella and Christopher and their mother, Leonor Lott; aunt Sheila, his late uncle Bubba and their late daughter, Cindy and cousins: Bill, Maura, Pamela, Jim and their respective families; brother-in-law, Gregory McGlone, sister-in-law, Patti Curtice and brother-in-law, Paul Lotts.
In many ways, Lee was larger than life. After graduating from Lake Worth High School, he studied agronomy at Lake City Community College, School of Agronomy and became a sought-after Golf Course Superintendent for many of the finest golf courses on the east coast. His most proud accomplishment was his tenure as head Superintendent at Doral in Miami, Florida. He was recognized nationally by his peers as a leader in the industry and was sought after for advice by other superintendents when they had weather changes and problems with their turf.
His professional life centered on golf courses and landscaping – but it was more than a career for him – friends will recall with fondness that wherever Lee visited, he became fascinated with the local fauna and plant life. He was constantly curious and studious.
Lee was a big personality … if he was in a room with either strangers or friends, no one would leave without having heard a crazy tale from (or about) Lee. He never knew a stranger, and those who were lucky enough to call him a friend are richer for having known him. He will be incredibly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in the names of Lee and Natalie Hargett.
Visitation will be held at 2:45PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. Family and Friends will have a time of sharing Memories and Stories from 3:00PM to 3:30PM. A burial will immediately follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at (www.MullinsMemorial.com).
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019