Giller, Lee Irwin
Lee Irwin Giller, age 68, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1951 in Albany, NY.
He served Boynton Beach and Delray Beach, FL for 33 years as President of the All Service mail room.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Bauman, Alvin J. Giller and Elaine Slowe-Giller, and one brother, Stanley Giller.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Laurel Krevokuch-Giller of Boca Raton, FL; son, Aaron J. Giller of Boynton Beach, FL; sister, Meryl Van Sickle and husband Darrell of Engelwood, FL; brother, David J. Giller and wife Carol of Lexington, MA; uncle, Arnold Slowe, MD and wife Martha, PHD of Albany, NY; nephews, Andy Gorin, Daniel Gorin-Vansickle, Alex Giller and Grant Giller.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on October 26, 2019 in Springdale, AR.
Please visit (www.madisoncountyfuneralservice.com) to leave the family an online condolence.
-Quote "Be Good"
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019