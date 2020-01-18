|
|
Gell, Lee R.
May 10, 1933
December 15, 2019
"Pops / Mr. Lee"
Lee Russell Gell, 86, passed away on December 15, 2019. Born on May 10, 1933 to Marie and Melvin Gell in Flint, MI. Graduated Owasso High School in 1950. Enlisted in US Air Force at age 18 which later stationed him in Palm Beach County, where he met is wife of 64 years, Patricia. They had two children, James (1956) and Gina (1959). Honorably discharged from USAF in 1960, Lee was hired by Southern Bell where he had a long career culminating as South Florida Safety Director, retiring in 1991. He was a deacon at his beloved church First Baptist of Lake Worth for years where he enjoyed serving the Lord whether it was ministering, visiting shut-ins and hospital patients, or feeding the homeless. He loved the outdoors, especially the water and any activity in it or on it!! He especially was fond of ski jumping.
Active in many organizations: PBC Civitans (Miss Palm Beach County pageants), Ski Club of the Palm Beaches (AWSA Hall of Famer), Telephone Pioneers of America, Citizens on Patrol (Lieutenant).
He is survived by his wife Pat; daughter Gina (Jeff Forrest); grandson Chad (Megan Forrest); granddaughter Ashley (Anthony Horn); four great-grandchildren Addison, Austin, Talon, Ryder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, January 25 at The Church by the Glades, 127 So. M St, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020