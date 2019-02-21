BROWN JR., Leland Clyde Leland Clyde Brown Jr. "Lee" of Hypoluxo, FL formerly of Pittsburgh, PA; died peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved husband to his wife of 35 years Elise K. Brown; Father of David (Susie), Rebecca, Leland III (Tres); Grandfather to Liam, Madeleine and Dempsey. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Lee served in the United States Air Force (during the Cuban Missile Crisis) and then returned to Pittsburgh in 1963. He was Owner/President of United States Products Company (an abrasive manufacturing company) for 40+ years. Lee had a very strong faith in God and was an ardent outdoorsman. It started in his early days as an Eagle Scout and continued to his many hunting trips, regular golf outings, boating, fishing, bicycling and many more hobbies outdoors. Please remember Lee whenever you hear someone whistling a tune or when listening to Jazz or hiking in the mountains. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Charles Clay Elmer's Memorial fund for Metallurgical Engineering Scholarship, Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, University of Pittsburgh, 3700 O'Hara Street, 104 Benedum Hall, Pittsburgh, PA 15261 OR The Oasis Recovery Center 960 Penn Avenue, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary