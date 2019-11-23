|
Romney, Lelia Mamsel
"Miss Lilly" was born May 22, 1924 in Anguilla to Horatio and Elizabeth Romney, and died on November 14, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was predeceased by her son, Marvin Potter and is survived by her brother, Percy Romney and her grandson, Marvin Romney, Jr., and many loving nieces, nephews, and many friends in Delray Beach and at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Miss Lilly was a wonderful blessing to her many friends and family for her steadfast faith, enduring love, cheerful good nature, and kindness. She was loved by many people, and will be dearly missed by all.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place 11:00AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. As per her wishes, she will be interred in the St. Paul's Columbarium following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 (561) 276-4541 or (www.stpaulsdelray.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019