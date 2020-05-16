Lena Mock
1930 - 2020
MOCK, Lena
Lena Goodson Mock, born June 13, 1930, in Holopaw, FL, went to her Lord and Savior, May 11, 2020. She was 89.
Lena is survived by her children Larry Mock, Sharon Mock (Kenneth) Ward and Robin Mock (Richard) Christian; six grandchildren Michelle Henderson, Crystal Vargas, Shannon Giles, Clinton Giles, Gary Blocker, Candice Blocker Stossel; eight great-grandchildren Nicole, Harley, Sabrina, Christopher, Brayden, Case, Hayden, Mason; and siblings Robert Goodson, Joann Willis, Ronnie Goodson, Joyce Weber, Roy Goodson, Betty Kelly and Darrell Goodson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arago and Callie Story Goodson; and siblings Charles, Marvin, Jimmy and Sylvia.
A private viewing was held on Friday, May 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
