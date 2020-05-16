MOCK, Lena

Lena Goodson Mock, born June 13, 1930, in Holopaw, FL, went to her Lord and Savior, May 11, 2020. She was 89.

Lena is survived by her children Larry Mock, Sharon Mock (Kenneth) Ward and Robin Mock (Richard) Christian; six grandchildren Michelle Henderson, Crystal Vargas, Shannon Giles, Clinton Giles, Gary Blocker, Candice Blocker Stossel; eight great-grandchildren Nicole, Harley, Sabrina, Christopher, Brayden, Case, Hayden, Mason; and siblings Robert Goodson, Joann Willis, Ronnie Goodson, Joyce Weber, Roy Goodson, Betty Kelly and Darrell Goodson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arago and Callie Story Goodson; and siblings Charles, Marvin, Jimmy and Sylvia.

A private viewing was held on Friday, May 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL.



